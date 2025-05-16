Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Police and the district task force on Thursday rescued a 14-year-old girl who was forced into child marriage in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out at Pattangarh Latti in Udhampur district following a tip-off received at the the child helpline, they said.

Despite prior advisories issued by Udhampur Police, the marriage was reportedly solemnised on May 5.

Acting on a recommendation by the Child Welfare Committee, the girl has been declared a "child in need of care and protection".

The girl has been shifted to a child care home for her safety and well-being, the officials said.

An FIR will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against all the individuals involved in facilitating the illegal marriage, police said.

