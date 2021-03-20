Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 140 new coronavirus cases, including 29 travellers, taking the tally to 1,28,389, while another person died from the pathogen, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 115 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 73 cases, including 17 travellers, followed by 22 in Jammu district, 18 in Budgam and 14 Baramulla districts. In all, there were 29 travellers who had tested positive in the past 24 hours.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, five other districts had cases in single digits. The number of active cases was 1,191, while 1,25,218 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll rose to 1,980 after one fresh death was reported from Kashmir division in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added. PTI

