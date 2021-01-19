Kohima, Jan 19 (PTI) At least 1,415 health workers received COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland on Tuesday, a health department official said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Ritu Thurr said the vaccination drive was carried out in 36 sites on Tuesday in all the districts of the state and 1,415 health workers received the COVID-19 jab.

Thurr said a total of 2,873 healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far.

A total of 19,690 healthcare workers, including government, private, military and paramilitary doctors, nurses and sanitary workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, the SIO said.

Thurr said that all vaccinated healthcare workers will receive the subsequent second dose after 28 days.

