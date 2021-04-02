Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday reported 1,422 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the tally to 3,35,921, while two fatalities took the death toll in the state to 2,824, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Ajmer and Alwar districts, it said.

The fresh cases included the highest of 195 in Kota, 188 in Jaipur and 175 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said.

A total of 3,22,613 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 10,484, it said.

