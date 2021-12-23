Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) Thane has reported 146 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,71,516, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

There was no new fatality due to the viral infection, and the death toll stood at 11,601, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,042, while the death toll is 3,307, another official said.

