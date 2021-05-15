Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) As many as 149 people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 13,565 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,49,379, according to an official report.

So far, the infection has killed 6,621 people in the state.

The maximum 41 deaths and 2,605 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, according to the report.

The number of active cases came down to 2,08,688 from Friday's 2,12,753. A total of 6,34,070 patients have recovered from the infection since its outbreak last year, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)