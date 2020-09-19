Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Fifteen people, including the national president of a little-known outfit, were booked on the charges of rioting after they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday while observing "Unemployment Day" in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered against 11 unidentified people and four named accused on Friday based on a complaint filed by Shamli district BJP president Satendra Tomar, they said.

Also Read | Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice.

Prince Kori, national president of the Bharatiya Samaj Rakshak Yuva Morcha, and the 14 others were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police said.

The accused burnt the effigy on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, which they observed as "Unemployment Day" to protest against joblessness, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Held in Rajouri District, More Details Awaited.

A video of the incident, that took place in Dargahpur village under Jhinjhana police station limits, has also gone viral on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)