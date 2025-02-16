Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena expressed deep condolences over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in alleged casualties and injuries. Taking swift action, he spoke to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, directing them to manage the situation and provide necessary relief. Saxena instructed the Chief Secretary to invoke Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) measures and deploy relief personnel. Hospitals have been put on high alert to handle emergencies. The LG also ordered officials to be present at the site to oversee relief efforts. He assured that he is closely monitoring the situation to ensure swift action. Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station: 15 People Injured in Incident, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video)

Delhi LG Calls for Relief Measures After Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)