Muzaffarnagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Fifteen members of a wedding procession were injured when the mini-truck they were travelling in turned turtle on Budhana-Shahpur road here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Fifteen people, including five women, were injured in the accident, some of them seriously. They were shifted to a hospital.

