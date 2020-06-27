Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government facilitated the return of 15 residents of the state who were stuck in Pakistan in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday.

Nine of them are from Indore and six are from Bhopal, Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed officials to send vehicles after learning that these people were stranded at Wagah-Attari border, he said.

