Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The United Kingdom Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Government to offer the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme in the state. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron.

Under the agreement, up to 15 scholars from Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for full financial support to pursue a one-year master's degree in the UK. The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983.

"The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefitting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983, demonstrating the UK's commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Chevening alumni use their world-class education and global networks gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities," the statement added.

The MoU was signed during British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron's courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Right after shaking hands with UP CM on the agreement, the British High Commissioner expressed confidence over the growing relations between the UK and India, with the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Vision 35 helping open up many opportunities for businesses.

"It's wonderful to be here in Lucknow today to sign with the Chief Minister the agreement on the new Chevening scholarships which we're announcing together between the United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh. This will give the opportunity for five students every year for the next three years to go to the UK on a fully funded scholarship, which is part of the fantastic and growing relationship between the United Kingdom and India," High Commissioner Cameron told ANI right after the meeting.

Praising the FTA for giving opportunities to businesses to grow, Cameron added, "With the recent signing of both the trade agreement and Vision 35, the vision for the new relationship between the UK and India was recently signed by our two prime ministers during PM Modi's visit to the UK. So it's great to be here talking about education and talking about the fantastic opportunities for business that the FTA will also allow us to explore here between the UK and India."

Chevening is the UK Government's international scholarships programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations. It offers individuals the opportunity to further their education in the UK.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must hold an undergraduate degree to qualify for a master's programme in the UK. One must apply to three different eligible courses in a Western country and receive an unconditional offer from at least one of those courses.

Once selected, the people will have their university tuition funded, receive a monthly stipend, receive a travel allowance to and from the UK, and an arrival allowance.

The cost of one visa application will be funded and a travel grant will be given to attend Chevening events in the UK. (ANI)

