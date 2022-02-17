New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 150 personnel will be recruited by the government for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Group 'A' through the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

The Indian Railways recently notified the creation of the IRMS by merging eight existing services of the national transporter.

According to an official addendum, the Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on Thursday effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group 'A' in the list of services for recruitment through the civil services exam.

"With reference to Notice no 05/2022, published on the Union Public Service Commission's website on February 2, 2022 inviting applications from the aspirants of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, it is informed that the government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service, Group 'A' through the Civil Services Examination, 2022," it said.

Consequently, it has been decided by the UPSC to add the IRMS, Group 'A' to the list of services indicated in its notice earlier.

The tentative number of vacancies for the civil services exam will now be 1,011 instead of 861 as indicated earlier. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, six vacancies have been reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWBD).

Eligibility conditions for recruitment to the IRMS, Group 'A' will be the same as indicated in the UPSC notice. Therefore, those who have already applied for the for the same are not required to apply afresh.

