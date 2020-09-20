Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) The Excise Department has seized 1,500 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor being smuggled in a truck in Jaipur district, officials said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, an Excise Department squad stopped a truck near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway and seized the Haryana-made liquor worth Rs 90 lakh on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network to Track COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks and Storage in India.

The truck driver was arrested for liquor smuggling, Excise officer Babu Lal Jat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)