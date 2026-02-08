Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): Budgam Police on Sunday said they have attached an immovable property worth approximately Rs 50 lakh in the Humhama area of Budgam district in connection with an NDPS case.

According to Budgam Police, the attached property is a double-storey residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Humhama. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in an FIR registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam.

Police said, "the action is part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of those involved in the illegal narcotics trade."

Budgam Police further urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share information related to drug peddling, reiterating their commitment to building a drug-free society.

Meanwhile, Budgam Authorities on Friday held a review meeting to assess and strengthen preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival, an important annual celebration observed by devotees of Lord Shiva. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, IAS, conducted a meeting to review preparations. Scheduled to be observed on February 15 this year, the festival holds great religious and cultural significance and is celebrated with zeal, particularly by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

During the review, the DC directed the relevant departments to ensure that all basic arrangements were in place for devotees visiting the migrant colony in Sheikhpora, Budgam. He emphasised smooth traffic management for devotees travelling to nearby city areas and adequate parking facilities at the venue. Dr Bhat instructed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to ensure sufficient drinking water and to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply, including proper illumination of the temple premises.

The Health Department was directed to deploy a medical team with emergency medications and first-aid supplies, along with an ambulance equipped with oxygen support, to handle any medical emergencies. The DC also instructed the Department of Floriculture to ensure ample flowers are available at the colony.

The Additional Director of Food was asked to ensure sufficient food grains, while the AD Fisheries was directed to set up stalls selling fish, walnuts, almonds, lotus stems, saffron, and honey inside the colony premises. Dr. Bhat also stressed proper sanitation across the temple and the entire colony before, during, and after the festival, directing the Municipal Committee Budgam to oversee these arrangements. Police authorities were asked to maintain adequate security in and around the colony.

The DC further instructed all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to ensure the cleanliness and sanitation of rural temples and urged officers of all line departments to take necessary measures for the smooth celebration of Maha Shivratri. The meeting was attended by the CPO Budgam, the CMO, the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, the AD Food, the AD Fisheries, the Executive Engineers of KPDCL and PHE, and representatives of all concerned departments. (ANI)

