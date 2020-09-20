New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) As many as 15,012 Bangladeshi nationals and 2,668 Pakistanis were granted Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that altogether 18,855 people of 56 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: Rajnath Singh Assures Farmers as ‘Farmer Myself’, Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus.

A total of 15,012 Bangaldeshi, 2,668 Pakistani, 109 Sri Lankan, 665 Afghan and 105 American citizens were given Indian nationality during 2015-2019, he said in a written reply.

The minister added that 40 Nepali, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada and 18 Singapore citizens were also given Indian citizenship during the same period.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape in 5-Star Hotel, One Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)