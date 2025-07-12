Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) A total of 151 cases were disposed of through mutual settlement during the National Lok Adalat held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday.

The settled matters were primarily motor accident claim cases, said an official statement.

The resolved cases include several long-pending matters, with 73 cases pending for over five years, 50 cases over 10 years, 12 cases over 20 years, 15 cases between 20 and 24 years old, and one case that was 25 years old, it said.

The total amount awarded in these settlements was Rs 5.77 crore.

The National Lok Adalat was held in coordination with the High Court Legal Services Committee.

The Lok Adalat was held under the overall supervision of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, patron-in-chief of the High Court Legal Services Committee, and Justice Sudhir Singh, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee.

Four lok adalat benches were constituted to take up matters for settlement, with a focus on promoting amicable resolution between the parties, said the statement.

The benches were headed by Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Justice Kirti Singh, Justice Deepinder Singh Nalwa and Justice Rohit Kapoor.

A total of 458 cases were enlisted before these benches for consideration, and 151 cases were successfully disposed of through mutual settlement, it said.

The National Lok Adalat is a recurring initiative of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aimed at reducing pendency and encouraging resolution of disputes through alternative methods.

It provides an accessible, cost-effective, and expeditious platform for litigants to settle their cases without prolonged litigation.

