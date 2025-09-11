Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The rescue operation initiated by the Andhra Pradesh Government continues to gain momentum, as 154 boarding passes were issued to Indian tourists in Kathmandu on Thursday.

From Simikot, the charter plane carrying 12 Telugu tourists has successfully landed in Nepalganj, where the arranged cars have crossed the border, and all passengers have now safely returned to India.

In addition to Nepalganj, another charter plane with 10 Telugu citizens has also landed in Kathmandu from Pokhara. These passengers will then board an Indigo flight for their onward journey to India.

Moreover, in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, 154 Indian tourists have received their boarding passes at the airport and have safely arrived. The Indigo commercial aircraft arranged by the AP government has now reached Kathmandu.

Earlier in the day, 22 Telugu individuals have safely returned to India, announced Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh on X.

The Andhra Pradesh minister further informed that efforts are ongoing to bring back the remaining individuals who are stuck in the country.

However, to bring back Telugu tourists who are stranded in the country, the AP Government has asked Telugus stranded in Nepal to contact the Indian Embassy at +977-9808602881 and 9810326134. According to the Indian Embassy, in addition to regular calls, these numbers are also available on WhatsApp.

In the meantime, this crisis follows violent protests in Nepal on September 8, led by a youth group called Gen-Z, which demanded greater transparency and the lifting of the social media ban.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, the death toll has risen to 31, with 1,033 injuries reported. While 713 people have already been discharged, 55 were referred to other facilities, and 253 remain admitted.

The protests turned violent after demonstrators tried to storm parliament, prompting security forces to open fire with live rounds and later use tear gas.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government had defended the social media ban as a move to curb fake news, but rights groups condemned it as censorship. (ANI)

