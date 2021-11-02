New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) About 15,000 students have enrolled themselves under the Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, and classes for them at government-empanelled coaching institutes will begin soon, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday.

At a press conference here, he also reiterated that the scheme, which had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been made open for students of all categories, and not just to those belonging to SC, ST or OBC categories as envisioned earlier.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi civic bodies elections due next year.

"The Delhi government works for the welfare of the people, and poverty will not be a roadblock for talent, as through this scheme able students can achieve their dreams of qualifying for engineering, medical, law and civil services examinations to become what they aspire to," he said.

Gautam said initially only 5,000 students were to be covered under the scheme, but it was later expanded to 15,000.

"And, I am happy to inform that about 15,000 students have enrolled under the scheme. The coaching institutes have slowly reopened, and admission process is going on and the classes should begin in the next 10-15 days," he said.

Gautam said, 46 coaching institutes are empanelled with the Delhi government under the scheme.

Students whose annual family income is Rs 8 lakh or below are eligible to apply for the Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, he said.

