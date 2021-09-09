Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Sixteen children were taken off a train here after a tip-off that they were being allegedly trafficked from Bihar to Punjab, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | World EV Day 2021: Top 4 Electric Four-Wheelers That You Can Buy in India.

Eleven people who accompanied the children are being questioned, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused’s Girlfriend; Case Registered.

Government Railway Police official Fazal Rehman Khan said he was informed that some children were being trafficked from Bihari to Punjab in a train that originated from Assam's Guwahati.

After this, with the help of the local police, 16 children and 11 adults were brought down from the train, he said.

The children, aged between 14 and 16, have been sent to a medical college for examination under police protection.

Those who accompanied the children have so far not been able to provide any clear proof of their relation to them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)