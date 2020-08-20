Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 16 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The injured have been rushed to PGI Saifai for the treatment.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com, Check Prices & Offers.

"16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," said Etawah SSP Akash Tomar.

However, no casualty has been reported so far in this accident.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to the Former PM on His 76th Birth Anniversary Today.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)