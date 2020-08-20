Xiaomi-owned Redmi had officially launched Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India last month. Since then, the device has been on sale multiple times. Today, the handset is all set to go on sale in India once again. The sale will commence at 12 Noon through Amazon India & Xiaomi India's official website. The smartphone will be offered with 5 percent instant discount with HSBC Bank cashback cards, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 11,999; to Go on Sale on July 24 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the handset comes coupled with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

#RedmiNote9 - the #UndisputedChampion is going on sale tomorrow at 12 noon! Be sure to grab yours from @amazonIN and https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo: https://t.co/2oGp30MWHE Also available in-store at Mi Home, Retail Outlets, and home-delivered from stores via https://t.co/MPc7KHePsY! pic.twitter.com/k3Ef4a7KVZ — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 19, 2020

For photography, there is a quad rear camera system flaunting a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charger in the box. The device will be available in Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red & Arctic White shades.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Additionally, the undisputed champion gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 with 4GB & 64GB costs Rs 11,999 whereas 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB models are priced at Rs 13,499 & Rs 14,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).