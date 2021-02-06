Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana registered 161 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.95 lakh while one more fatality pushed the toll to 1,608.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 28, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban with 10 each, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 5.

The total number of cases stood at2,95,431 while recoveries were at2,91,846.

As many as1977 patients are under treatment and 35,421 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 80.69 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.16 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.78 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country.

