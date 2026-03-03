New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran and the Gulf region following the outbreak of the conflict on February 28 this year.

In a statement the official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said tha India had urged all parties from the very beginning to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and ensure the safety of civilians.

Also Read | Iran Launches Drone Strike on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Amid Widening Middle East War.

"We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously," the statement read.

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the statement added.

Also Read | Fujairah Port Fire: Blaze Erupts After Drone Debris Falls, No Injuries Reported.

The statement also noted that the safety of Indians overseas continues to be India's priority.

"There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days," it said.

The statement strongly called for return to dialogue and diplomacy, and said that all embassies and consulates remain in touch with Indians there.

"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard. Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict," it added.

"We are in touch with the Governments of this region as well as other key partners. Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts. Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the scope of the conflict continues to widen with the Gulf States now drawn into it after US-Israeli strikes as a part of Operation Epic Fury/ Roaring Lion struck targets across Iran and resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Khamenei. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)