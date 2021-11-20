Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Saturday added 164 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which has now gone up to 20,71,070.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: No Evidence of Conspiracy, Common Intent Against Aryan Khan, Says Bombay High Court.

The total recoveries increased to 20,54,252 after 196 more persons got cured of the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Chemist Rapes Married Woman For Five Months, Case Registered.

One fresh fatality took the gross toll so far to 14,426, it said.

The active caseload decreased to 2,392.

Krishna district reported 32, Visakhapatnam 24, Guntur 22, Chittoor 19 and West Godavari 18 fresh cases in 24 hours while the remaining eight districts added less than 10 each.

Only Krishna district reported one coronavirus death in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)