Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of those infected with the virus to 3,41,624, even as no death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Sixty-six of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 99 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 41 new cases followed by Jammu district that registered 31 such infections.

There are 1,429 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,35,665, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,530 in Jammu and Kashmir.

