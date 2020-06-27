Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12,965 on Saturday after 167 people tested positive, 41 of them in state capital Bhopal.

Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Indore, the district worst-affected by the pandemic in the state, which took the overall death toll in the state to 550, health officials said.

167 persons were also discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 9,971, while there are 2,444 active cases, he said.

"Indore now has 4,575 cases after 32 people were found to have been infected in the district on Saturday while the death toll there stands at 218," the official said.

"The COVID-19 case count in Bhopal reached 2,705 while the death toll in the state capital is 94," he added.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 26 districts since Friday, while five districts did not have any active case, a health department bulletin said.

There are 1,081 active containment zones in the state, officials added.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 12,965, active cases 2,444, new cases 167, deaths 550, discharged 9,971, number of tested people 3,37,041.

