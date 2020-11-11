Raipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 2,04,202 on Tuesday after 1,679 people tested positive for the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,80,995, an official said.

With 18 more deaths, the fatality count climbed to 2,482, he said.

236 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,581 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 20,725 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 174 new cases, taking its total case count to 42,757, including 625 deaths.

Bilaspur district recorded 188 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 184, Raigarh 168, Korba 163 and Rajnandgaon 113, among other districts, the official said.

"Of the latest fatalities, 10 took place on Tuesday and eight on Monday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,04,202, New cases 1,679, Death toll 2,482, Recovered 1,80,995, Active cases 20,725, People tested so far 20,42,650.

