Leh, Dec 14 (PTI) Seventeen people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Union Territory Ladakh, while 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected in Leh district and the Union Territory's COVID-19 tally now stands at 9,155, they said.

Also Read | AIIMS Nurses’ Strike: Dr Randeep Guleria Appeals Medics to End Stir, Invokes Pandemic Urgency, ‘Florence Nightingale’.

With the recovery of 131 more patients, 8,380 persons have been cured of the infection, which is 92 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Offers Help to Preserve INS Viraat; ‘It Would Be Crying Shame if We Let Go Our History’, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to Defence Minister.

The number of active cases in Ladakh is 652 -- 544 in Leh district and 108 in Kargil district, they said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory stands at 123 – 80 in Leh and 43 in Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)