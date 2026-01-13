Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday announced that around 1,700 candidates across 227 wards are participating in this election.

The BMC Commissioner further declared that the civic body is fully prepared to conduct the municipal elections.

"BMC is all prepared to conduct these elections. Voting will be held on 15th January and counting on 16th. There are 227 wards in total. 1700 candidates are contesting," said Gagrani.

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made strong remarks about Marathi identity, asserting that the civic body's leadership would remain in Marathi hands.

Countering Opposition claims over threats to the "Marathi manush," Fadnavis said it was not the Marathi community but certain political forces whose existence was at stake, underscoring that Maharashtra belongs to all Marathi people, not any single group.

"It's not the Marathi manush whose existence is in danger. It's you whose existence is at stake. I want to say this again that you are not the whole Maharashtra. You are not the only Marathi here. I want to reiterate that only Marathi person will be at the helm of affairs in BMC. Only Marathi will lead," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land and identity are under threat.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray said people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should not impose Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that any such attempt would be resisted. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice.

"People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep," Raj Thackeray said.

"This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," the MNS Chief added.

The political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

