Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Over 170 children have been admitted to Motilal Nehru Hospital of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh due to chronic diseases and viral fever like encephalitis and pneumonia where they need oxygen support are admitted here, Prayagraj CMO Dr Nanak Saran said on Sunday.

"A few days back, when I did the inspection of the Children ward, there were 120 beds. We have received 171 patients. So, we have shifted 2-3 children in one bed. Cases of dengue are fewer here. Some chronic diseases like encephalitis and pneumonia where they need oxygen support are admitted here," he said.

Also Read | Dead Man Jabbed in Gujarat! Family Shocked to See Message Showing Deceased Received Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

"The 200-bed ward is under construction. We are providing all possible treatment to children," he added.

As the floodwater is receding in the flood-affected areas, multiple cases of chronic diseases and viral fever are being observed among children.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Kills Friend After Fight Over Rs 60 in Hamirpur District.

In the Motilal Nehru Hospital, three to four patients were seen being administered on a single bed. Whereas, some were undergoing treatment on mattresses laid on the ground.

While speaking to ANI, Narendra Kumar, a father of a child admitted in the hospital, said, "My child has been admitted here, the doctor is not paying any attention. There is no bed. My child is being infected by the medicine given by the hospital."

Mayank Kumar, whose child is under oxygen support, said, "The administration is completely careless. There are so many children who need urgent treatment."

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)