New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) As many as 177 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that the highest 98 personnel of the CRPF lost their lives in 2019, 2020 and 2021, followed by 40 personnel of the BSF.

Nineteen personnel belonging to the ITBP, 13 of the Assam Rifles, four of the CISF and three of the SSB sacrificed their lives while on duty, he said replying to a question.

The minister said the central ex gratia lump-sum compensation from Rs 25 to 45 lakh, liberalised family pension, all other normal service benefits like death-cum-retirement gratuity, leave encashment, central government employees group insurance scheme, general provident fund among others are given to the next of kin of those who died.

