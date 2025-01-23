New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) One hundred seventy-eight "water warriors" from across the nation have been invited as special guests to attend the grand 76th Republic Day Parade here and meet Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, officials said.

These individuals have played pivotal roles in transforming their communities through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to provide safe and sustainable drinking water to every household, they said.

From the arid landscapes of Rajasthan to the lush greenery of Assam, these grassroots champions have led their communities in achieving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) goals, showcasing the power of collective action in building a healthier and more sustainable India, the officials said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Prasad, pradhan of Jangal Dhoosar in Gorakhpur, mobilised his community to shift from unsafe hand pumps to piped water systems.

Through community meetings and partnerships with Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs), the number of functional household tap connections in his village soared from 950 to 3,550 -- a 275% increase. This transformation has reduced waterborne diseases and freed women from the burden of fetching water daily.

Similarly, in Saroura village, retired mechanical engineer Puranmasi addressed bacteriological contamination by integrating JJM and Swachh Bharat Mission goals. Under his leadership, a solar-powered water supply system was installed and a 250-year-old well was preserved.

Public water points now provide clean water, improving health and economic opportunities in the village.

In Rajasthan's Gudha Bhagwandas, sarpanch Dhapu Devi led efforts to combat severe water scarcity.

A community initiative worth Rs 8 lakh ensured 100% tap water coverage, transforming the village into a model of resilience and growth.

Gujarat's Keliya Vasna faced challenges with water distribution. Hiralben Hitendrabhai Patel, chairperson of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC), spearheaded the construction of new water lines and elevated tanks, ensuring equitable supply and reducing reliance on borewells.

"With the success of this project, we can now focus on other developmental activities," Hiralben said.

In Karnataka's Koppal district, Shivamma, VWSC president, transformed her village by repairing leaky pipes and promoting water conservation through Gram Sabhas and school competitions. Today, Kolur enjoys a 24/7 water supply, allowing women to focus on agriculture and economic activities.

Assam's Upahupara village in Darrang district tackled iron-contaminated water issues through awareness drives and a Piped Water Supply Scheme. Clean water access has reduced diseases and empowered women and children, highlighting the success of grassroots leadership, the officials said.

