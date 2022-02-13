Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) With the addition of 179 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,066, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,845, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Four Youths in Churu.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.67 per cent.

Also Read | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Begin His Three-Day Philippines Visit Today.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,098, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)