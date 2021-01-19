Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A total of 179 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said 39,099 samples have been tested on Monday, out of which 179 people tested COVID-19 positive.

The department said 231 patients have been discharged while one person died due to the disease.

As on Tuesday, the total count of positive COVID cases in the state stands at 8,83,350. A total of 7,142 have lost their lives due to pandemic while 1,660 are receiving treatment.

The state has tested 1,26,43,313 samples so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)