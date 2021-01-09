Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Krishna district police on Saturday recovered 180 kg of cannabis (Ganja) worth Rs 18 lakh which was being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and Maharashtra, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Andhra Pradesh State Enforcement Bureau Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Vakul Jindal said, "This morning, based on credible information we received, vehicle checking was done at Atchampet crossroad. During that checking, a total of 180 kgs Ganja was caught in two cars. Those cars were going from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad in Telangana."

The official added, "Six accused in the two cars were detained. 5 of them are from Rajahmundry, and the one is from Hyderabad. We have filed case against them under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and sent them to remand. There are eight accused persons. Two are yet to be arrested. Their plan was to transport Ganja from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad and then to Maharashtra. 180 kgs of Ganja packed in 80 packets has been seized. Its total worth is Rs 18 lakh."

"We have seized six cell phones also. The main accused are Kartikeya from Hyderabad and another Narayana from Maharashtra. Our teams are searching for them. Stern action will be taken up on those who are involved in such activities," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)