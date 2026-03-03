Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma performed the traditional Holi puja at his official residence in Civil Lines shortly after midnight. The Chief Minister offered prayers for the continued happiness and prosperity of the people across the state.

According to a release, Chief Minister Sharma performed Holi puja at the Shri Raj Rajeshwari Temple premises. Later, the state Chief Minister observed the 'Holika Dahan' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

During the ceremony, soldiers from the Rajasthan Police's RAC Battalion performed traditional Holi songs and danced to the rhythmic beat of the Chang. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to meet with the soldiers and offer them words of encouragement.

Senior officers and employees from the Chief Minister's Office were also in attendance for the Holika Dahan proceedings.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, Jaipur's City Palace hosted its traditional Holika Dahan ceremony, upholding a centuries-old heritage. The Holika bonfire was officially lit at 1:26 am following a series of traditional prayers and rituals led by Sawai Padmanabh Singh, a member of the former royal family of Jaipur.

The ceremony was attended by prominent members of the Jaipur royal family, including Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Following the palace rituals, the sacred fire was carried to various locations across the city to light neighbourhood Holika bonfires, as is the custom every year.

Several other political leaders across the country joined the Holi 2026 celebrations. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where he played Holi with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development. (ANI)

