Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday logged 181 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths. These took the fresh infections and fatalities to 39,43,108 and 40,006 respectively, said the Department of Health.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth Rs 268 Crore in Akshaya Gold Ponzi Scam Case.

In its bulletin, the department said 222 people were discharged. The total number of recoveries was 39,43,108. Active cases stood at 2,937.

Bengaluru urban district reported 122 infections and zero fatalities.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

Other districts saw fresh cases: six in Mysuru and five each in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga.

The two deaths were reported from Mandya and Dharwad.

The positivity rate was 0.32 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.10 per cent.

A total of 55,829 tests were conducted and they include 44,932 RT-PCR tests. Hitherto, the tests done were 6.49 crore.

There were 1,06,988 people inoculated and that took the total vaccinated to 10.17 crore so far, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)