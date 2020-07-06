Ahmedabad, Jul 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 22,075 on Monday with the addition of 183 new infections, the state health department said.

With the death of seven more COVID-19 patients, the toll in the district rose to 1,491, it said.

As many as 240 patients were discharged in the district, raising the number of recovered people here to 17,069, it said.

Out of the 183 cases, 168 were reported from Ahmedabad corporation limits and the rest 15 from rural parts of the district, the department said.

