Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12,261 on Tuesday with the addition of 183 fresh cases, including 54 in Indore, during the past 24 hours, health officials said.

The death toll in the state increased to 525 after four more patients succumbed to the infection during the same period, they said.

Indore reported the highest 54 coronavirus cases followed by Bhopal at 29, the officials said.

On Tuesday, two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Bhopal and Sagar, they said.

Also, 120 persons were discharged from hospitals after their recovery from the disease, the officials said, adding the number of recoveries now stood at 9,335.

No new coronavirus case had been reported from 25 districts since Monday evening.

While coronavirus cases have been reported from all the 52 districts of the state, three of them did not have any active case as on Tuesday, a government health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 54 to 4,427, while the death toll increased to 203, the health bulletin said.

Wih the addition of 29 infections, Bhopal now has 2,556 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 86 persons succumbed to the infection.

The health officials said there are 1,122 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far this month, Madhya Pradesh has registered 4,172 new COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths. As on May 31, the case count was 8,089 and the death toll at 350 in the state.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 12,261, active cases 2,401, new cases 183, deaths 525, discharged 9,335, number of tested people 3,07,812.

