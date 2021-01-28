Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Telangana posted 186 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total positives to nearly 2.94 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,594. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 15 and 12 respectively, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on January 27.

The total number of cases stood at2,93,923 while recoveries were at2,89,631.

As many as2,698 patients are under treatment and31,119 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 77.59lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.53 per cent, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country.

