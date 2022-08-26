Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 187 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 4,77,119, officials said.

One fresh death was also reported which pushed the toll to 4,782, they said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from the Jammu division and 148 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

There are 1,835 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries reached 4,70,502, they said.

