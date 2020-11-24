Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 19 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 2,200, while 3,314 fresh cases brought the infection count to 2,50,482 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 25,197 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state.

According to the bulletin, so far 2,23,085 people have been discharged after treatment.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 419 in Jaipur, followed by 223 in Jodhpur, 169 in Ajmer, 158 in Bikaner, 127 in Kota, 102 in Bharatpur, 85 in Udaipur and 83 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 656 were recorded in Jaipur, 471 in Jodhpur, 320 in Kota, 275 in Ajmer, 232 in Alwar, 165 in Pali, 156 in Nagaur, 134 in Udaipur, 113 in Bikaner, 100 in Tonk, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

