Shillong, Jan 10 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,611 on Sunday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of new cases at 16, followed by West Jaintia (two) and West Garo Hills (one), Health Services Director Aman War said.

The state now has 155 active cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 13,313 as 27 more people were cured of the disease, he said.

A total of 143 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

The state has tested over 3.08 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, War added.

