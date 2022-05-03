Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 new COVID cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,072, officials said here.

Jammu district reported seven new cases while Budgam had five cases, the officials said here.

There are 68 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries reached 4,49,253, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

