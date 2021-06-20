Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): The West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year old for allegedly killing four members of his family and burying them in a godown in his residential compound in West Bengal's Malda district.

The accused has been identified as Ashif Mohammad, a resident of Gurutola village in Malda's Kaliachak block.

According to Superintendent of Police Aloke Rajoria, Mohammad allegedly drugged his family members with sleeping pills and drowned them after they fell unconscious.

The incident came to light on Friday after Ashif's elder brother Arif informed the Kaliachak police. He allegedly killed his mother, father, sister and grandmother in February and buried their bodies in a godown.

Following Arif's complaint, the police reached the spot on Saturday morning and dug out the bodies in the presence of a magistrate. During the subsequent search operation, the police seized a laptop, mobile phones, sim cards, CCTV cameras and other devices.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that on February 18, the accused mixed sleeping pills in fruit juice and later tied up the four victims with tape. He later brought them to the godown and drowned them in an artificial pond that he prepared earlier," Rajoria said.

An investigation is underway to find the reason for the murders.

According to local villagers, Ashif had a small business and sometimes engaged himself as a driver.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot of the incident. State minister Sabina Yasmin also visited the spot. (ANI)

