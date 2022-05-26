Jalpaiguri, May 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by his father in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Thakurpath in Dhupguri police station area, they said.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Addresses Texas School Shooting Incident Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

It the heat of the moment, the man thrashed his daughter with sticks during an argument. Locals rescued her and took her to the Dhupguri rural hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The father fled to a nearby forest but was handed over to the police by the locals, they said.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)