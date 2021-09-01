Rohtak, September 1: A 19-year-old was held for allegedly killing four of his family members, as per the Haryana Police on Wednesday. Addressing reporters today, the Superintendent of Police, Rohtak Rahul Sharma said, "In Rohtak's Vijay Nagar, four members of a family were shot dead earlier on Friday. After investigating the matter, one of the family members Abhishek was arrested as he was found guilty."

Abhishek is the son of the Pradeep (father) and Babli, (mother) who were allegedly shot dead by him, along with Neha (sister) and Roshni (grandmother).

The reason for the incident is not yet known. Further probe in this matter is underway.

