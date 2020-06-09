India News | 19-year-old Held for Snatching Phone from CRPF Man in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone of a CRPF inspector when he was returning home from a market in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal, who is a resident of Nehru Nagar.

He used to work as a labourer but took to snatching as he could not find work after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed, they said.

Police claimed they had solved five cases with the arrest of Vishal.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 6 pm, when the victim, an inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force posted at Delhi CGO Complex, was returning from a markete in Lajpat Nagar market.

When he reached near the Vinobapuri Metro Station, the accused snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said a case has been registered in this connection.

The accused was arrested on Monday while he was roaming near Adivasi Camp in Nehru Nagar.

The snatched mobile phone and a country-made pistol has also been recovered from his possession, he said.

