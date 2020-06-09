India News | 19-yr-old Migrant Labourer Commits Suicide in UP

Banda (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old migrant labourer, who had returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat amid the lockdown, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room, police said on Tuesday.

Mohit's body was found hanging in the room by his family members on Monday, Baberu Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh said.

Also Read | Actor Bahadir ÃœnlÃ¼ 'Working in Cross Country Movies Helped Me Grow as an Actor'.

He had recently returned to Mau village from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he used to sell fruits, Singh said.

"The family members could not tell the motive behind the suicide. We are probing the matter," the officer said.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)