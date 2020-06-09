India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh

New Delhi, June 9: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of cases in the country is now at 2,66,598. The COVID-19 Tally also includes 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured, discharged or migrated. 7466 people have died so far in the country due to COVID-19.
Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states with a total of 88528 cases. 3169 people have died so far in the state. The coronavirus total in Delhi is inching closer to 30,000 mark and coronavirus tally in Tamil Nadu has increased to 33,229. In spite of the rising numbers, as part of Unlock 1.0, restaurants, hotels, religious places and offices with 10 percent strength have been allowed to open from Monday. The attempt is now to kickstart the economy which has come to a grinding halt on account of the lockdown. Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus in India:
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2031
|2745
|75
|4851
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|4
|Assam
|2107
|665
|4
|2776
|5
|Bihar
|2672
|2499
|31
|5202
|6
|Chandigarh
|39
|273
|5
|317
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|848
|308
|4
|1160
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|20
|2
|0
|22
|9
|Delhi
|17712
|11357
|874
|29943
|10
|Goa
|263
|67
|0
|330
|11
|Gujarat
|5309
|13956
|1280
|20545
|12
|Haryana
|2681
|2134
|39
|4854
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|189
|227
|5
|421
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2916
|1324
|45
|4285
|15
|Jharkhand
|730
|519
|7
|1256
|16
|Karnataka
|3177
|2519
|64
|5760
|17
|Kerala
|1175
|814
|16
|2005
|18
|Ladakh
|50
|52
|1
|103
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2688
|6536
|414
|9638
|20
|Maharashtra
|44384
|40975
|3169
|88528
|21
|Manipur
|214
|58
|0
|272
|22
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|41
|1
|0
|42
|24
|Nagaland
|115
|8
|0
|123
|25
|Odisha
|992
|1993
|9
|2994
|26
|Puducherry
|75
|52
|0
|127
|27
|Punjab
|482
|2128
|53
|2663
|28
|Rajasthan
|2513
|8004
|246
|10763
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|15416
|17527
|286
|33229
|31
|Telengana
|1803
|1710
|137
|3650
|32
|Tripura
|646
|192
|0
|838
|33
|Uttarakhand
|684
|714
|13
|1411
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4320
|6344
|283
|10947
|35
|West Bengal
|4743
|3465
|405
|8613
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8803
|8803
|Total#
|129917
|129215
|7466
|266598
On Saturday, the Health Ministry had said that the recovery rate from COVID-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases. India is now the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 2,44,000 cases.