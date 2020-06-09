India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 9: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total number of cases in the country is now at 2,66,598. The COVID-19 Tally also includes 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured, discharged or migrated. 7466 people have died so far in the country due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states with a total of 88528 cases. 3169 people have died so far in the state. The coronavirus total in Delhi is inching closer to 30,000 mark and coronavirus tally in Tamil Nadu has increased to 33,229. In spite of the rising numbers, as part of Unlock 1.0, restaurants, hotels, religious places and offices with 10 percent strength have been allowed to open from Monday. The attempt is now to kickstart the economy which has come to a grinding halt on account of the lockdown. Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus in India:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 2031 2745 75 4851 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 4 Assam 2107 665 4 2776 5 Bihar 2672 2499 31 5202 6 Chandigarh 39 273 5 317 7 Chhattisgarh 848 308 4 1160 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 9 Delhi 17712 11357 874 29943 10 Goa 263 67 0 330 11 Gujarat 5309 13956 1280 20545 12 Haryana 2681 2134 39 4854 13 Himachal Pradesh 189 227 5 421 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2916 1324 45 4285 15 Jharkhand 730 519 7 1256 16 Karnataka 3177 2519 64 5760 17 Kerala 1175 814 16 2005 18 Ladakh 50 52 1 103 19 Madhya Pradesh 2688 6536 414 9638 20 Maharashtra 44384 40975 3169 88528 21 Manipur 214 58 0 272 22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 23 Mizoram 41 1 0 42 24 Nagaland 115 8 0 123 25 Odisha 992 1993 9 2994 26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 27 Punjab 482 2128 53 2663 28 Rajasthan 2513 8004 246 10763 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 15416 17527 286 33229 31 Telengana 1803 1710 137 3650 32 Tripura 646 192 0 838 33 Uttarakhand 684 714 13 1411 34 Uttar Pradesh 4320 6344 283 10947 35 West Bengal 4743 3465 405 8613 Cases being reassigned to states 8803 8803 Total# 129917 129215 7466 266598

On Saturday, the Health Ministry had said that the recovery rate from COVID-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases. India is now the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing Spain with around 2,44,000 cases.